Randy Stevenson

Randy “Poppy” Stevenson, 74, of Proctorville, died Friday April 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived his wife Rita Brown Stevenson.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Darrell Fowler and Brother Wayne Taylor. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

