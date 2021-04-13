Local airpark to receive relief funds

Money came from COVID-19 package in late 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Lawrence County Airpark will receive $13,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration to provide economic relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Airport Coronavirus Relief Program, totaling more than $30 million for air facilities across the nation, was created through the bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 relief package within the end-of-year spending agreement in 2020.

A news release from U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said the senator played a key role in negotiating the legislation through the bipartisan 908 Coalition, which proposed a $908 billion package that included this critical relief for airports and served as a basis for the final package.

“The aviation industry’s recovery is critical to our nation’s economy. During this pandemic, the sharp decline in air travel left the industry in an uncertain economic position,” Portman said. “I’m pleased to see this continued support for our airports as they ramp up services to meet the increasing demands of air travel as our country continues on the path to recovery.”

More than 60 facilities across Ohio received funds from the legislation.