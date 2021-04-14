Harmon’s 7 RBIs leads Lady Hornets’ win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Regardless of what Rylee Harmon’s lucky number might be, on Monday it was 7.

Harmon went 3-for-4 at the plate as she drove in 7 runs in the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 12-0 win over the South Point Lady Pointers in a 5-inning Ohio Valley Conference game.

Lady Hornets’ pitcher Kaleigh Murphy threw a one-hitter as she struck out 7 in going the distance for the win.

After a scoreless first inning, Harmon drove in a pair of runs with a double as Coal Grove took a 5-0 lead.

Harmon came back to hit a home run in the third inning.

Coal Grove had 8 hits as a team. Murphy was 2-2, Jordan Dale 1-3, Emily Carpenter 1-3 and Kassidy Travis 1-4.