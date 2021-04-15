expand
Ad Spot

April 15, 2021

LEFT: The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater will offer two performance on Saturday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. (Submitted photo) RIGHT: Local animal expert Gary Bussa, aka Dr. Des Coveries, shows his animals to attendees of Ironton Wizardfest. Bussa will open for The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater performances at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland on Saturday.

Animal acts set for Saturday at Paramount Arts Center

By Heath Harrison

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

ASHLAND, Ky. — Two animal-centric performances are set for Saturday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.

The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater will by doing two performances, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“These will be socially-distanced shows,” David Miller, marketing director for the theater said. “There will be plenty of space between folks.”

Miller said the theater has had some events during the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have consisted mostly of concerts.

“Most were not performing arts,” he said, adding that they wanted to book something family friendly.

“We try to keep that balance,” he said. “And the community response has been really great.”

He said they added the 4 p.m. show to meet demand.

The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater features a blend of comedy and the juggling skills of former Moscow Circus veteran Gregory Popovich and the talents of his performing pets. His entourage consists of world-class jugglers, Diamond the Shetland Pony and over 30 performing pets, including house cats and dogs, geese, white doves and parrots.

Miller said all of the pets in the show are rescue animals who have been taken in and trained by Popovich.

He said the show began in Las Vegas, where it was the number one family attraction, before Popvich took it on tour.

“Anytime you can get a Vegas-quality show for the Paramount, it’s great,” he said.

Opening for Popovich will be Gary Bussa, aka Dr. Des Coveries, a local wildlife expert from the Tri-State who does animal shows throughout the region.

“It was a cool opportunity to open it to locals,” Miller said.

Tickets for the shows range from $17-25 and are available at www.paramountartscenter.com or through the box office at 606-324-0007.

More News

Renfroe’s 1-hitter backs Vikings best effort in win

Humana selected by Ohio to serve Medicaid beneficiaries

Animal acts set for Saturday at Paramount Arts Center

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Delivering results for Ohio

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you feel the governor’s revised rules to allow large outdoor events to return is the right move?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business