Dawson-Bryant to hold kindergarten registration

Dawson-Bryant Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration and host an open house on Monday, April 26 from 4-7 p.m. During this time, parents will have the opportunity to register their child for the 2021-2022 school year, visit classrooms and meet kindergarten teachers and staff. Vision and hearing screenings will also be conducted by the school nurse. Kindergarten students must be 5 years old prior to August 1, 2021. The following documents are required for registration:

Official birth certificate with State Seal

Updated immunization record

Social Security card

Proof of residency in DB district (utility bill, lease agreement, deed/mortgage statement)

Custody papers, if applicable

Masks are required for this event. For further information, please call the school office at 740-532-6898.