April 16, 2021

Kindergarten registrations for the 2021-2022 school year

By Mark Shaffer

Published 11:53 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

April 21

Chesapeake Elementary School will host its kindergarten registration from 8:30-11 a.m. and from noon-2:30 p.m. Registration is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 740-867-3448.

 

April 26

Dawson-Bryant Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration/open house 4–7 p.m. During this time, parents will have the opportunity to register their child for the 2021-2022 school year, visit classrooms, and meet kindergarten teachers and staff. Vision/hearing screenings will also be done by the school nurse. Kindergarten students must be 5 years old prior to Aug 1, 2021. The following documents are required for registration: official birth certificate with state seal, updated immunization record, Social Security card, proof of residency in Dawson-Bryant district (utility bill, lease agreement, deed/mortgage statement), custody papers, if applicable.

