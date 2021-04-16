expand
April 16, 2021

Fleming tops CG

By Staff Reports

Published 12:55 am Friday, April 16, 2021

Staff report

CANNONSBURG, Ky. — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets fell to the Fleming County Lady Panthers 17-4 in the opening game of the Boyd County Tri-State Showcase on Thursday.
Coal Grove was limited to 7 hits. Addi Dillow and Jordyn Griffith were each 2-3 with a run batted in to lead the Lady Hornets. Jordyn Dale was 1-3 with a double and an RBI, Amber Schwartz was 1-3 with a double and Emily Carpenter was 1-2 with an RBI.
Fleming County (5-5) collected 22 hits with Gracie Newsom, Mallory Donahue, Sidney Argo, Caroline Price, Mackenzie Staggs, Courtney Arrasmith, Kylie Griggs and Ariana Adams all getting multiple hits.

