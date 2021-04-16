Ronald White

Oct. 12, 1943–April 14, 2021

Ronald Lee White, 77, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at his residence.

The Marion native was born Oct. 12, 1943, a son of the late Celces John White and Effie Mae Addis White.

Mr. White is survived by his wife of 53 years, Andrea Sue Edwards White, whom he married Aug. 19, 1967.

Ron was a 1962 graduate of Symmes Valley High School.

He honorably served his country as a United States Army, operating room specialist for two years, and he was given the National Defense Service Medal and a sharpshooter badge for rifle.

He retired in 2003 after working 38 years for Armco Steel as a furnace operator.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Donald (Nellie) White, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Barbara (Don) Vincell, of Ironton, and Sharon (Stephen) Jenkins, of Ironton.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Andrea Rene and Jeffrey Hairston, of Ironton; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald Todd and Angie White, of Ironton; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Brent) Owens, of Ironton, Brianna (Paul Saunders) Hairston, of Huntington, West Virginia, Braedan Hairston, of Ironton, Sydney Hairston, of Ironton, Stefanie (Brysen) Markins, of Ironton and Justin Todd (Sierra) White, of Ironton; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Juanita Lang of Carrollton, Georgia; and two brothers, Dale (Gloria) White of Kitts Hill and John (Frankie) White, of Ironton.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jim Lee Cremeans officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery with military honors provided by the V.F.W. Post #8850. Friends may call Sunday from 4–6 p.m. at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the White family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.