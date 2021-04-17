Flyers cash in on opportunities to win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SCIOTOVILLE — If you’re going to give us some free baserunners, we’re going to try and score them.

The St. Joseph Flyers parlayed 11 hits with 9 walks and 6 hit batsmen to blank the Sciotoville East Tartans 20-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

Jimmy Mahlmeister was the first of 3 pitchers and got the win as he went 3.1 innings allowing the lone East hit while striking out 3 and not allowing a walk.

Blake Stuntebeck struck out one and walked one among the 3 batters he faced and Michael Mahlmeister work one inning picking up a strikeout.

J.C. Damron led the offense as he went 2-4 with a double and 3 runs batted in while Jimmy Mahlmeister was 3-3 and an RBI and Mark Hodges 2-3 with an RBI.

Stuntebeck was 1-3 with 3 RBI, Jacob Salisbury was 1-2 with 2 RBI, Brady Medinger 1-3 and an RBI and Max Weber 1-2.

The Flyers (7-1, 4-) used 4 walks, 4 hit batsmen, RBI singles by Hodges and Medinger and a sacrifice fly by Stuntebeck to take a 9-0 lead in the first inning.

The Flyers got a run in the third when Jimmy Mahlmeister and Weber singled, moved up on Matt Heighton’s ground out and scored on Stuntebeck’s ground out.

The Flyers got 10 runs in the fifth inning on 5 hits, 4 walks, 2 hit batsmen and an error.

Damron doubled home 2 runs and singled in another in the uprising. Jimmy Mahlmeister and Stuntebeck also had RBI singles.

The Flyers visit Green on Monday.

St. Joseph 901 0(10) = 20 11 2

Sciotoville 000 00 = 0 1 3

Jimmy Mahlmeister, Blake Stuntebeck (4), Michael Mahlmeister (5) and Michael Mahlmeister, Darryn Harvey (2). Ethan Rase, Cam Justice (1) and Chris Escamila. W-J. Mahlmeister (IP-3.1, K-3, BB-0). Stuntebeck (IP-0.2, K-1, BB-1). M. Mahlmeister (IP-1.0, K-1, BB-0). L-Rase (IP-0.1, H-2, R-9, ER-8, K-1, BB-3, HBP-4). Justice (IP-4.2, H-9, R-11, ER-6, K-3, BB-6, HBP-2). Hitting: SJ: Jimmy Mahlmeister 3-3 RBI, Max Weber 1-2, Blake Stuntebeck 1-3 3-RBI, J.C. Damron 2-4 2B 3-RBI, Darryn Harvey RBI, Jacob Salisbury 1-2 2-RBI, Mark Hodges 2-3 RBI, Brady Medinger 1-3 RBI; East: Ethan Rase 1-2.