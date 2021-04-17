Wylie, Sloan help Ironton edge Rock Hill

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Ironton Fighting Tigers used a one-two punch to get a 4-3 win.

Jon Wylie and Jacob Sloan combined on a 4-hitter for the Fighting Tigers as they held on for a 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Rock Hill Redmen on Friday.

Wylie went the first 5 innings allowing 4 hits, striking out 7, walking 5 and the only one run was earned.

Sloan came on in the sixth inning and allowed only a walk over the final 2 innings. He struck out 3.

Tyler Brammer pitched well in defeat. He allowed only 6 hits, just one earned run, struck out 2 and walked one. Of the 90 pitches he threw, 64 were for strikes.

Hayden Harper and Isaiah Kelly each went 2-for-3 to account for all of Rock Hill’s hitting.

Ironton (10-3, 5-1) got all of its runs in the first inning.

Kyle Howell — who went 2-for-3 — opened the inning with a base hit and Wylie was safe on a sacrifice bunt attempt that went for an error as Howell ran all the way to third base and Wylie went to second.

Cameron Deere was hit by a pitch and Jacob Sloan walked to force in Howell. Ryan Ashley hit into a fielder’s choice scoring Wylie, Deere scored on a passed ball and Cole Freeman hit a sacrifice fly scoring Sloan to make it 4-0.

Rock Hill got a run back in the third inning with 2 outs.

Brammer walked, went to second on a passed ball and scored when Triston Pemberton reached on an error.

The Redmen drew within 4-3 in the fifth.

Nick VanKeuren walked, stole second and went to third on Kelly’s base hit. Harper walked to load the bases and Brayden Friend hit into a fielder’s choice scoring VanKeuren.

Jacob Schwab reached on an error as Kelly scored to make it 4-3. Brammer walked but Wylie got the next batted to pop out in foul territory to end the inning.

Both team are at home on Monday as Ironton faces South Point and Rock Hill plays Chesapeake.

Rock Hill 000 120 0 = 3 4 1

Ironton 400 000 x = 4 6 3

Tyler Brammer and Isaiah Kelly. Jon Wylie, Jacob Sloan (6) and Nate Bias. W-Wylie (IP-5.0, H-4, R-3, ER-1, K-7, BB-5). Save-Sloan (IP-2.0, H-0, R-0, K-3, BB-1). L-Brammer (ER-1, K-2, BB-1). Hitting-RH: Isaiah Kelly 2-3, Hayden Harper 2-3, Brayden Friend RBI; Ironton: Kyle Howell 2-3, Jon Wylie 1-3 2B, Jacob Sloan 1-2 RBI, Ryan Ashley 1-3 RBI, Cole Freeman RBI, Trevor Kleinman 1-2.