Arts & Culture: Madeline Tipton

Genre/Style: Visual Art and Hand-Lettered Signs

Location: Ashland, Kentucky

How did the project start?

I have made art ever since I could remember. I recently started an art and lettering business called The Tipton Creative where I make hand-lettered signs and art commissions.

What are three adjectives to describe your style?

Detailed, meaningful, realistic

Walk us through your creative process. Does it vary? If so, how?

I am a very visual thinker so I usually picture what I want to create and sketch it out on my iPad. Then I start making it come to life, whether it’s a chalkboard sign, painting, drawing or on my iPad. I usually get hung up on small details, so I have to decide whether I need to keep pushing through or come back to it later.

How has your art evolved since you started?

I let myself have more fun with it! I put so much pressure on myself to have everything planned or be perfect in everything I do, and while I’m still a perfectionist in the final product, I let myself have fun in the process.

What’s your favorite creative tool, and why?

I feel most comfortable using colored pencils, charcoal pencils, acrylic paint and hand lettering. Digital art and sewing challenge me the most and I get the most satisfaction when I use watercolor well! New interests are making stickers and logos. I’ve been experimenting and loving it.

What about being an artist fills your cup?

Creating art has always been natural to me. Art is my best form of self care and allows me to get my mind off of stressors in my life. It makes me feel good to make something that looks good.

Why should others take interest in the arts?

Art is a great way to release stress and practice self care. It’s also a great way to connect with others. I started a Facebook group called Ashland, KY Artists & Supporters and it’s really cool to see new relationships, events & opportunities forming.

Any advice for new or struggling artists?

For new artists, just jump in! Make it a habit to doodle or journal each day to ignite your creativity. For struggling artists, be aware of what you need in that moment of struggle. If you need to push through small details, push yourself, but if you need to walk away, give yourself grace to do that.

What upcoming project should we look for, and where can we look for it?

I just started taking commissions for art and hand-lettered signs, which is great for wedding season. I post my work on my Facebook page, The Tipton Creative.