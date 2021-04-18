Food truck rally scheduled for May

SOUTH POINT — With warm weather finally here, the Village of South Point is bringing back its food truck rallies.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said one is scheduled for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.

“It’s our fourth one and our first for this year,” he said.

He said there are tentatively 16 trucks that will set up at the veterans park on the riverfront in South Point.

“Most of the old ones will return and we have some new ones,” Gaskin said.

New additions will include Bite Mi Thai Food, from Barboursville, and Saved by Grace Bar-B-Q, from Hamlin, West Virginia.

Gaskin said they have worked hard to minimize any duplication in the menus of vendors and ensure a variety of offerings for the event.

The village hosted three food truck rallies last summer, while most events were canceled due to limits on crowd gatherings in the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said all three were well-received and vendors did so well that many had to restock midway through the day.

Gaskin said the village is not charging vendors to set up for the event.

“All we want to do is have fun in South Point and not make money,” he said.