April Calendar of Events
Monday
Ironton Schools Board Meeting
The Ironton School Board will meet 5:30–7:30 p.m. in the Ironton High School Cafeteria, 1701 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Upon request to the superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity. Note: Meeting attendees and participants are required to have their temperature taken when entering the building and to wear a face mask while in the building.
Revival
Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church will have a revival at 7 p.m. with Brother Todd Warner as speaker. There will be special singing. The church is located at 330 County Road 131, South Point.
Chesapeake BOE Meeting
The Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria. A link to the live stream will be available on the school website.
Lambert Museum Meeting
The William C. Lambert Military Museum and Archive invites interested citizens to join its board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. This will be the last Zoom meeting until November. Some of the items that will be discussed include participation in this year’s Memorial Day Parade festivities and the upcoming Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War Ceremony in Ironton on Saturday, May 29. We welcome your attendance and participation in these meetings. Please post your interest so we can forward you the contact information.
Tuesday
Land Bank Meeting
Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at 1 p.m.
Revival
Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church will have a revival at 7 p.m. with Brother Todd Warner as speaker. There will be special singing. The church is located at 330 County Road 131, South Point.
Symmes Valley BOE Meeting
The Symmes Valley Local School Board of Education will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the high school lecture hall, 14778 State Route 141, Willow Wood, to consider the employment of a public employee.
Wednesday
Kindergarten Registration
Chesapeake Elementary School will host its kindergarten registration from 8:30-11 a.m. and from noon-2:30 p.m. Registration is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 740-867-3448.
Revival
Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church will have a revival at 7 p.m. with Brother Todd Warner as speaker. There will be special singing. The church is located at 330 County Road 131, South Point.
Thursday
Revival
Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church will have a revival at 7 p.m. with Brother Todd Warner as speaker. There will be special singing. The church is located at 330 County Road 131, South Point.
The Village of Coal Grove will have a clean-up day, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Riverside Drive beside the impound lot.
Lodge Meeting
Lawrence Lodge No. 198 F&A.M. special meeting, work in the E.A. degree. Refreshments at 6 p.m., work to being at 7 a.m. Jeffery Ellis, W.M.
Friday
Revival
Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church will have a revival at 7 p.m. with Brother Todd Warner as speaker. There will be special singing. The church is located at 330 County Road 131, South Point.
Upper Township Clean-Up Days
The Upper Township Trustees will have dumpsters available for residents of Upper Township at the township firehouse. Items not allowed include items such as tires, paints, etc.
Coal Grove Clean-Up Day
The Village of Coal Grove will have a clean-up day, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Riverside Drive beside the impound lot.
Saturday
Spring on Vernon
Cardinal Wishes and Treasures From the Valley will host Spring on Vernon from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., featuring 60 vendors, food and entertainment. Event will take place outdoors on Vernon Street between Third and Fourth streets.
‘Ramped’ Up Market
The Wild Ramp will have a “Ramped” Up Farmers Market from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 555 14th St. W., Huntington, West Virginia. Admission is free. There will be entertainment, vendors, raffles and ramps.
Upper Township Clean-Up Days
The Upper Township Trustees will have dumpsters available for residents of Upper Township at the township firehouse. Items not allowed include items such as tires, paints, etc.
Coal Grove Clean-Up Day
The Village of Coal Grove will have a clean-up day, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Riverside Drive beside the impound lot.
Sunday
DD Finance Committee Meeting
Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities finance committee will meet at 2: via zoom to look at budget projections.
April 26
Dawson-Bryant Board Meeting
The next meeting of the Dawson-Bryant Board of Education is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.
South Point Clean-Up Day
The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.
April 27
South Point Clean-Up Day
The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.
April 28
South Point Clean-Up Day
The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.
April 29
South Point Clean-Up Day
The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.
April 30
South Point Clean-Up Day
The Village of South Point will have curbside pickup April 26-30. It is provided by the Village of South Point Mayor.
Rome Township Clean-Up Day
Rome Township, the clean-up day at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville, 8 a.m.–noon. It is provided by the Rome Township Trustees.