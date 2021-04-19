expand
Ad Spot

April 19, 2021

Food: Blueberry Cheesecake Pie

By Staff Reports

Published 1:25 am Monday, April 19, 2021

• 1 can (21 ounces) blueberry pie filling, divided

• 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind, divided (optional)

• 1 6-ounce graham cracker pie crust

• 8 ounces softened cream cheese

• 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 large eggs

Preheat oven to 425˚F.  Combine 1 cup blueberry pie filling with 1/2 teaspoon lemon rind (optional); pour into crust. Bake 15 minutes. Chill remaining filling.

Beat cream cheese until fluffy in large mixing bowl. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, vanilla and remaining 1/2 teaspoon lemon rind (optional). Add eggs one at a time, mixing after each; pour mixture over blueberry filling in crust.

Reduce oven temperature to 350˚F. Bake 25 minutes or until set. Cool. Chill.

Serve with remaining chilled blueberry filling.

More News

Dean Cooper, Mary Cooper

Carl Kelley

Lawrence County Clean-up event set for May 14

Swarm of large, noisy cicadas about to emerge across Ohio

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    How would you rate the condition of roads in your area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business