Food: Blueberry Cheesecake Pie

• 1 can (21 ounces) blueberry pie filling, divided

• 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind, divided (optional)

• 1 6-ounce graham cracker pie crust

• 8 ounces softened cream cheese

• 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 large eggs

Preheat oven to 425˚F. Combine 1 cup blueberry pie filling with 1/2 teaspoon lemon rind (optional); pour into crust. Bake 15 minutes. Chill remaining filling.

Beat cream cheese until fluffy in large mixing bowl. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, vanilla and remaining 1/2 teaspoon lemon rind (optional). Add eggs one at a time, mixing after each; pour mixture over blueberry filling in crust.

Reduce oven temperature to 350˚F. Bake 25 minutes or until set. Cool. Chill.

Serve with remaining chilled blueberry filling.