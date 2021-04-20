Bengals unveil new uniforms

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping a new look will bring a new wave of success.

After unveiling new uniforms for the first time in 17 years that led to seven playoff appearances and four division titles, some Bengal players put the team’s new uniforms on display Monday hoping to reverse the team’s latest failures.

“Our fans have wanted new uniforms for many years, and today represents the start of an exciting new era in Bengals history,” Elizabeth Blackburn, the Bengals’ Director of Strategy and Engagement, said in a statement on the team’s website.

“Our new uniforms are bold, sleek and iconic. We designed them to be recognizable and timeless, like the Bengals helmet.”