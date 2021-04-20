Food: Sante Fe Chicken Saute

• 2 teaspoons chili powder

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1 3/4 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

• 1 teaspoon minced garlic

• 4 green onions, minced (about 1/2 cup)

• 1 can (10 3/4 ounces) condensed tomato soup

• 1/2 cup picante sauce

• 1/2 cup water

• 1 can (about 15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

• 1 cup whole kernel corn

• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Stir chili powder and cumin in small bowl. Season chicken with chili powder mixture. Heat oil in 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook for 6 minutes or until browned on both sides. Add garlic and onions and cook; stir for 1 minute. Stir in soup, picante sauce and water and heat to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add beans and corn. Cover and cook for 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Sprinkle with cilantro.