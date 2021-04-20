Kindergarten Registration 2021-2022

Wednesday

Chesapeake Elementary School will host its kindergarten registration from 8:30–11 a.m. and from noon–2:30 p.m. Registration is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 740-867-3448.

April 26

Dawson-Bryant Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration/open house 4–7 p.m. During this time, parents will have the opportunity to register their child for the 2021-2022 school year, visit classrooms, and meet kindergarten teachers and staff. Vision/hearing screenings will also be done by the school nurse. Kindergarten students must be 5 years old prior to Aug 1, 2021. The following documents are required for registration: official birth certificate with state seal, updated immunization record, Social Security card, proof of residency in Dawson-Bryant district (utility bill, lease agreement, deed/mortgage statement), custody papers, if applicable.

May 3

Kindergarten Registration

Green Schools will have preschool and kindergarten registration online starting 9:30 a.m. at https://sites.google.com/greenbobcats.org/elementary-registration-21-22. Site will not open before May 3.

You must submit the following documents: child’s birth certificate (official, not the hospital copy), child’s Social Security Card, child’s immunization record, proof of residence (this must be a utility bill or purchase/lease contract), parent/guardian ID, custody documents (if applicable) and income information (preschool only). Please direct any questions to Jessica McIlhenny at jessica.mcilhenny@greenbobcats.org or by calling 740-354-9330.