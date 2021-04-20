SOMC Development Foundation to host online auction to benefit Caritas fund

PORTSMOUTH — The Southern Ohio Medical Center Development Foundation will host an on-line auction May 6. The event, Race for the Roses, is a horse racing themed auction featuring various items and baskets.

Participants will have the chance to bid on items such as gift cards, summer themed baskets, spa packages, a cooking class at Pastor’s Pantry, a trip to Top Golf and much more. The auction also includes several bouquets of fresh roses, a perfect gift to buy just before Mother’s Day. Roses will be delivered locally on Friday, May 7.

Bidding opens Thursday, May 6 at 6 pm and will close Friday, May 7 at Noon.

Proceeds from Race for the Roses will benefit the Hospice Caritas Fund. The Hospice Fund assists patients with end of life wishes and helps to make families more comfortable during visits with their loved ones.

“Instead of gathering for the annual spring fundraiser or the Hike for Hospice, we decided to combine the two fundraisers and have an online auction. We hope this creates an opportunity for more people to participate. We chose a date just before Mother’s Day to make it easier for people to buy gifts,” Angela Wells-Coburn, SOMC Administrative Director of Community Relations & Development Foundation said.

To learn more about Race for the Roses, visit www.somc.org/racefortheroses or call the SOMC Development Foundation at 740-356-5660. Please watch the SOMC Development Foundation Facebook page for updates on the event as well as photos of the auction items that will be available.