April 21, 2021

Doris Fulks

By Obituaries

Published 10:54 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Doris Arlene (Broughton) Fulks, 76, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

There will be a celebration of her life 11 a.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home at 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton. Visitation will be at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Global Theological Seminary, c/o Global Outreach International, P.O. Box 1, Tupelo, MS 38802, Fulks, Leland and Arlene Memorial account #5100. You can also go to their website www.globaloutreach.org or call GOI at 662-842-4615. The funds will be used for one of Arlene’s favorite mission projects, Global Theological Seminary in Jinja, Uganda.

