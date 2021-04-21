expand
April 21, 2021

Littreal pitches Vikings to win

By Jim Walker

Published 1:08 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021


Symmes Valley Vikings’ pitcher A.J. Littreal delivers a pitch during Tuesday’s 11-1 win over the Chesapeake Panthers. (Courtesy of Kayla Niece of KapturedByKay)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — A.J. Littreal made his first start of the season. After his performance, he can probably expect a second.
Littreal pitched a 4-hitter over 4.2 innings as the Symmes Valley Vikings beat the Chesapeake Panthers 11-1 in a 5-inning game on Tuesday.
Littreal struck out 4, walked 3 and the only run was earned. Brayden Webb got the final 2 outs to preserve the win.
“A.J. threw well. He threw strikes and that’s what we were looking for,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe.
The Vikings (10-1) had 11 hits with Levi Best, Caden Brammer, Webb and Littreal all going 2-3. Devin Renfroe and Eli Patterson were 1-2 and Logan Justice 1-1 with a double.
Littreal and Brammer also had a double.
The Vikings got a run in the first inning when Levi Best singled, stole second, moved up on an error and scored when Levi Niece grounded out.
The lead went to 3-0 in the second.
Ethan Patterson was safe on a fielder’s choice, Justice walked, Best had an RBI single and Brammer doubled home Justice.
Two more runs scored in the third. Webb singled, Littreal doubled and Eli Patterson had a 2-run double.
The Vikings blew the game open with 6 runs in the fourth.
Brammer singled, Niece walked, Webb singled and Littreal had a 2-run single. Justice belted a 2-run double and 2 runs scored on an error.
The Panthers scored their run in the fifth when Jacob Daniels walks, stole second and scored on a hit by Austin Henderson.
The Vikings host Portsmouth Notre Dame on Wednesday.
Chesapeake 000 01 = 1 4 3
Sym. Valley 122 6x = 11 11 0
Thomas Sentz, Devin Stevens ((4) and Travis Grim. A.J. Littreal, Brayden Webb (5) and Nick Strow. W-Littreal (IP-4.2, H-4, R-1, ER-1, K-4, BB-3, HBP-1). Webb (IP-0.1, K-0, BB-0). Sentz (IP-3,1 H-10, R-7, ER-6, K-3, BB-3). Stevens (IP-0.2, .2 H-1 R-4, ER-2, BB-2, K-1). Hitting-Chesy: Austin Henderson 1-2, Hunter Evans 2-3, Nick Wright 1-2; SV: Levi Best 2-3, Caden Brammer 2-3, Brayden Webb 2-3, A.J. Littreal 2-3 2B, Devin Renfore 1-2, Eli Patterson 1-2, Logan Justice 1-1 2B.

