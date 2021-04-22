Flyers use everything available to roll past Western in SOC

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Give the St. Joseph Flyers an inch and they’ll take a mile. Give them seven walks, three hit batsmen and seven errors along with nine hits, and they’ll take an easy win.

The Flyers utilized all that was given them as well as what they earned on their own to rout the Western Indians 19-5 in a 5-inning Southern Ohio Conference game on Wednesday.

Western got a run in the top of the first when Sean Collinsworth single, stole second and scored on a hit by Drew Hedason.

St. Joseph (9-1, 5-0) came right back with six runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 6-1 lead.

Jimmy Mahlmeister singled, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. Matt Sheridan walked, stole second and Jackson Rowe reached on an error as the runners scored.

Rowe stole third, Blake Stuntebeck walked and J.C. Damron had an RBI double. Michael Mahlmeister was hit by a pitch and Elijah Rowe hit a sacrifice fly.

Mark Hodges had an RBI single, Brady Medinger was hit by a pitch and Jimmy Mahlmeister hit a sacrifice fly. Sheridan walked and Hodges scored on a fielder’s choice.

The Indians added a run in the second on walks to Michael Bennett and Dalton Risner and a throwing error.

St. Joseph answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

Blake Stuntebeck walked, stole second and scored on J.D. Damron’s hit. Damron stole second and Michael Mahlmeister had an RBI single. Elijah Rowe reached on an error, Mahlmeister scored on an error and Mark Hodges’ base hit scored a run.

Jimmy Mahlmeister hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the final run.

Western got two runs in the third.

Sean Kerns and Collinsworth walked and both moved up on a double steal. Kerns scored on a wild pitch and Hedason grounded out for the other RBI.

But the Flyers came right back with five more runs in their half of the inning and it was 16-4.

Jacob Salisbury walked, Michael Mahlmeister reached on an error, Max Weber walked and a passed ball scored a run.

Drew Brown singled, Darryn Harvey, Matthew Heighton and Sheridan all walked to force in runs and Jackson Rowe had an RBI single.

The Flyers scored their final three runs in the fourth.

Michael Mahlmeister walked, Weber was safe on an error, Harvey was hit by a pitch and Heighton walked to force in a run. Two runs then scored on wild pitches.

The final Western run scored in the inning when Kerns walked and scored on an error.

Damron — the second of four pitchers — got the win and also went 2-4 with a double and two RBI.

The Flyers begin a crucial and grueling stretch the next two weeks starting at Portsmouth Notre Dame on Friday.

St. Joseph will play the top three teams twice each over that stretch.

Western 112 01 = 5 4 7

St. Joseph 655 3x = 19 9 3

Trey Satrefield, Sage Collinsworth (2), Logan Lightle (3) and Dalton Risner, Sage Collinsworth (3). Michael Mahlmeister, J.C. Damron (2), Matt Sheridan (4), Drew Brown (5) and Blake Stuntebeck, Michael Mahlmeister (3). W-Damron (IP-1.2, H-1, R-2, ER-2, K2, BB-2). Mahlmeister (IP-1.1, H-2, R-2, ER-1, K-3, BB-3). Sheridan (IP-1.0, K-1). Brown (IP-1.0, H-1, R-1, ER-0, K-1, BB-1, HBP-1). L-Satrefield (IP1.0, H-5, R-10, ER-7, K-0, BB-4, HBP-2). Collinsworth (IP-1.2, H-3, R-7, ER-0, K-0, BB-0). Lightle (IP-1.1, H-1, R-3, ER-0, K-0, BB-3, HBP-1). Hitting-LW: Sage Collinsworth 1-1, Drew Hedason 2-3 2-RBI, Jayden Johnes 1-3; SJ: Jimmy Mahlmeister 1-1 2-RBI SF, Matthew Heighton 2-RBI, Matt Sheridan 1-2 RBI, Jackson Rowe 1-4 4-RBI, Jacob Salisbury RBI, J.C. Damron 2-4 2B 2-RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 1-2 RBI, Elijah Rowe RBI, Mark Hodges 2-2 2-RBI, Drew Brown 1-2.