April 22, 2021

By Obituaries

Published 11:28 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

Paul Shope

Paul Shope, 65, of Ironton, died today, April 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Fyffe Shope.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Elder Glenn Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Hanging Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 1 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To help with funeral expenses, donations can be made to Phillips Funeral Home.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

