Dragons slip past Redmen

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — If Steve Sabol were still alive and working for the Ohio Valley Conference, he would have filmed this game and called it an “instant classic.”

Fairland Dragons’ Blake Trevathan and Rock Hill Redmen Triston Pemberton locked up in a classic pitcher’s duel on Friday.

Trevathan pitched a 3-hitter and Pemberton a 7-hitter as Fairland edged the Redmen 2-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Trevathan struck out 12 batters and did not issue a walk. He threw 82 pitches with 62 for strikes. The only run was unearned.

Pemberton fanned nine and walked three and only one run was earned. He threw 79 pitches and 50 were strikes.

Dacoda Chapman had a big day at the plate for Fairland as he went 3-for-3 with a double.

Trevathan helped his own cause by going 1-2 and drove in both runs. Niko Kiritsy was 1-3 and Alex Rogers 1-3 with a double.

Rock Hill’s Isaiah Kelly went 2-3 while Hayden “Triple H” Harper was 1-3. Jaedon Stevens drove in the Redmen lone run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Rock Hill 100 000 0 = 1 3 0

Fairland 000 020 x = 2 7 1

Triston Pemberton and Isaiah Kelly. Blake Trevathan and Cooper Cummings. W-Trevathan (K-12, BB-0, ER-0). L-Pemberton (K-9, BB-3, ER-1). Hitting-RH: Isaiah Kelly 2-3, Hayden Harper 1-3, Jaedon Stevens SF-RBI; FHS: Dacoda Chapman 3-3, Gavin Hunt 1-3, Blake Trevathan 1-2 2-RBI, Niko Kiritsy 1-3, Alex Rogers 1-2.