GALLERY: Rock Hill inducts new members to National Honor Society

Rock Hill High School hosted an induction ceremony for new members of its chapter of the National Honor Society at the school on Thursday.

New members were Hunter Blagg, Mykel Delong, Kaley Fetty, Karlie Fleeman, Gavin Haskins, Ellen Heaberlin, Ashlie Howard, Whitney Howard, Jackson Kelly, Tyson Lewis, Tabitha Miller, Tristan Pemberton, Lane Smith, Bella Stevens and Trenton Williams.

