Lady Vikings split SOC games with PND, East

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings went half and half.

The Lady Vikings split a couple of home Southern Ohio Conference games on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, the Lady Vikings fell to the league-leading Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans 10-0 only to bounce back and rout the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans 11-1 in five innings.

“We played with Notre Dame for a while. They’re just a good, veteran team. We just need to focus on getting better,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

The Lady Titans got 16 hits and second eight runs over the final three innings to open up a slim 3-0 lead.

The Lady Vikings had six hits with Emily Estep going 2-3.

On Friday, the Lady Vikings had nine hits and Lauren Wells pitched a one-hitter in the win over East.

Wells struck out eight and walked only two.

The Lady Vikings (13-5, 6-3) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Desiree Simpson doubled, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kylee Thompson. Savannah Mart singled, moved up on a ground out and scored on two errors.

In the second, Kaitlyn Stevenson walked, Simpson was safe on an error and Thompson got an RBI base hit.

The lead went to 4-0 in the third. Estep was safe on an error, Wells hit into a fielder’s choice, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Jordie Ellison’s single.

Symmes Valley put the game out of reach with seven runs in the fourth.

Stevenson reached on an error, Simpson singled, Mart was safe on an error for a run, Estep doubled home two runs, Wells and Carpenter singled for a run, Ellison doubled in a run.

Simpson and Ellison were 2-4 with a double.

Symmes Valley visits Portsmouth Clay on Monday.

Thursday’s Game

Notre Dame 010 133 2 = 10 16 0

Sym. Valley 000 000 0 = 0 6 1

Gwen Sparks, Kyndall Ford (6) and Claire Dettwiller. Savannah Mart and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Sparks (IP-5.0, H-3, K-5, BB-0). Ford (IP-2.0, H-3, K-0, BB-0). Mart (ER-6, K-8, BB-1). Hitting-PND: Claire Dettwiller 3-5 2B, Isabel Cassidy 2-4 2B, Annie Dettwiller 2-4 2B, Gwen Sparks 2-4 2-2B, Ford 2-4 2B, Madison Brown 2-4 2-2B, Ava Hassel 1-5, Kaylor Pickelsimer 1-4, Madison Suter 1-3; SV: Emily Estep 2-3, Kylee Thompson 1-3, Lauren Wells 1-3, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-3, Jordie Ellison 1-3.

Friday’s Game

Sciotoville 010 00 = 1 1 4

Sym. Valley 211 7x = 11 9 2

T. Johnson and A. Heffner. Lauren Wells and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Wells (ER-0, K-8, BB-2). L-Johnson (K-1, BB-2). Hitting-East: P. Johnson 1-2; SV: Desiree Simpson 2-3 2B, Jordie Ellison 2-3 2B RBI, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-3 2-RBI, Lauren Wells 1-3, Emily Estep 1-3 2B, Savannah Mart 1-3, Kylee Thompson 1-3.