Rescue group uses Granny’s event to adopt out cats

By AUSTIN JOHNSON

For The Ironton Tribune

Angela’s Angels-Kitty Rescue, located In Ironton, provided safe homes to over a dozen cats within one week.

Owner Angela McHone, a self-described “crazy cat lady,” of the nonprofit organization, sat outside Granny’s Novelties, on South Fifth and Vine St., on Saturday, April 17 and Tuesday, April 20, where four kittens and 10 adult cats were adopted to safe homes.

“Cats need help more than dogs,” McHone said. “The dogs are always rescued and the cats are overlooked.”

Angela has spent the last 15 years rescuing animals, she said. After joining with different area rescues, she decided to create her own rescue for kittens only.

Angela said she was meant for this.

“Spay and Neuter your cats,” McHone said. “There are clinics in our Tri-State area that are cheap. You can always message me and I can direct you to a clinic.”

All of Angela’s cats that are more than 12 weeks old are fully vetted, which consists of spaying/neutering, yearly vaccines and deworming.

McHone added that all kittens under 12 weeks old receive their first round of vaccines and deworming.

For more information, visit Angela’s Angels-Kitty Rescue on Facebook, or call 740-442-8137.