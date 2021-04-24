Fundraiser set for needy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University ceramics students are conducting an annual fundraiser next week to help feed needy families.

The 18th annual Empty Bowls event will take place in person April 30 at Pullman Square in Huntington, the university said in a news release. Masks are required at the event and social distancing will be observed.

Marshall students and volunteers are making ceramic bowls to be purchased at the six-hour event. The bowls are $20 each. Bowls also will be sold online by the Pottery Place.