Alice McClean

Oct. 11, 1936–April 23, 2021

Alice Jeannine McClean, 84, of South Point, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at her home.

She was born Oct. 11, 1936, in Ironton, daughter of the late George and Irene Willis Reffitt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald McClean and one brother, Robert Reffitt.

Alice is survived by her very special friend, Jack Johnson; three children and their spouses, Donald and Cynthia McClean, of Coal Grove, Dwaine and Terri McClean, of Liberty Township, and Jeannie and David Roberts, of Bayonet Point, Florida; and three grandchildren, Tim McClean, Michael McClean and Kevin McClean.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Jim Byrd officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.