Michael Greathouse

Michael Wayne Greathouse, 62, of Ironton, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Greathouse.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Friends may visit from noon – 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

Donations to help the family with expenses can be made to the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.