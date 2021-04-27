FOOD: Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Bartlett Pear & Oat Crisp

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

• 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

(if thick, cut horizontally into two even pieces)

• 1 bottle (12 ounces) Frank’s RedHot

Buffalo Wings Sauce, divided

• 1/4 cup blue cheese or ranch dressing

• 4 hard rolls, split

• 1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles

• Lettuce leaves (optional)

• Tomato slices (optional)

• Red onion rings (optional)

Marinate chicken in 6 ounces Buffalo wings sauce for 30 minutes, or up to 3 hours.

Mix remainder of Buffalo wings sauce and dressing together. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.

Grill chicken 12 minutes, turning once, or until no longer pink in center.

Place 2 tablespoons of mixed sauce on each roll half. Place chicken on top of roll half and top with 1 tablespoon blue cheese crumbles.

Add lettuce, tomato and onion rings, if desired. Top with second roll half. Repeat for remaining sandwiches.

Bartlett Pear & Oat Crisp

• 4 cups fresh pears, medium diced

• 4 tablespoons Nakano Seasoned Rice Vinegar – Mango

• 3/4 cup quick oats

• 2/3 cup brown sugar

• 1/2 cup, plus 2 teaspoons, all-purpose flour

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 6 tablespoons butter, diced into 1/4-inch squares

Heat oven to 375˚F. Toss pears in rice vinegar and set into lightly greased foil pouch.

Combine remaining ingredients in bowl and use two forks to combine ingredients until mixture becomes crumbly. Pour mixture evenly over pears, seal pouch and bake 20 minutes.

Open top of foil and bake another 10 minutes, or until crisp and golden.