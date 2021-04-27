expand
April 27, 2021

Hunt pitches Dragons to win over Pointers

By Jim Walker

Published 3:14 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021


Fairland Dragons’ Hunter Lykins (1) slides safely into third base just before South Point Pointers’ third baseman Blaine Freeman (left) catches the throw for an attempted force out. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Fairland Dragons’ starting pitching was needing a shot in the arm. Gavin Hunt provided the proper vaccine.
Hunt was called upon to start against the South Point Pointers and threw a four-hitter as the Dragons posted a 10-0 shutout in a five -inning Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.
Hunt struck out seven and issued just one walk in going the distance.
The Dragons finished with 10 hits as Cooper Cummings went 3-4 with two doubles and an RBI.
Dacoda Chapman was 2-2 with four RBI and Adam Marcum was 2-2.
The Dragons got a run in the first inning when Hunt walked, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Chapman.
The lead went to 3-0 in the second inning with one out.
Tyler Sammons and Adam Marcum singled and Hunt had a base hit to drive in both runners.
Fairland opened up a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning.
With one out, Hunter Lykins singled, Marcum was hit by a pitch and Lykins stole third. Chapman singled to drive in Lykins with Marcum going to third.
Blake Trevathon walked to load the based and Cummings drilled a two-run double.
Fairland created the run-rule win with four runs in the fifth.
Alex Rogers reached on an error, moved up on a ground out and scored on a hit by Marcum. Hunt walked to load the bases, a passed ball scored a run and Chapman had a 2-run single.
Levi Lawson, Zac Cline, Jordan Ermalovich and Xathan Haney all went 1-2 for the Pointers.
Fairland 120 34 = 10 10 0
South Point 000 00 = 0 4 1
Gavin Hunt and Cooper Cummings. Levi Lawson, Brendan Dillon (5) and Gage Chapman. W-Hunt (K-7, BB-1). L-Lawson (IP-4.0, H-8, R-6, ER-6, K-3, BB-3, HBP-1). Dillon (IP-1.0, H-2, R-4, ER-3, K-2, BB-1). Hitting- FHS: Gavin Hunt 1-2 2-RBI, Dacoda Chapman 2-2 4-RBI, Cooper Cummings 3-4 2-2B RBI, Tyler Sammons 1-3, Hunter Lykins 1-3, Adam Marcum 2-2 RBI; SP: Levi Lawson 1-2, Zac Cline 1-2, Jordan Ermalovich 1-2, Xanthan Haney 1-2.

