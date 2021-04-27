expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Ironton, Moore get 4-1 win

By Jim Walker

Published 3:10 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021


Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ outfielder Jordyn Dale (left) makes a running catch as teammate Katie Deeds backs up the play during last Friday’s against the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers. Ironton won 4-1. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — When you have a pitcher’s duel, at some point your teammates have to come through with the clutch hits and runs.
Ironton’s Keegan Moore and Coal Grove’s Kaleigh Murphy had one of those pitching matchups going on Friday. But it was Moore’s teammates who got the one clutch rally as the Lady Fighting Tigers slipped past the Lady Hornets 4-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.
Moore gave up five hits as she struck out 14 and walked an uncharacteristic four batters. The only run was unearned.
Murphy racked up 12 strikeouts and did not issue a walk as she gave up eight hits and just three of the runs were earned.
Ironton (18-3, 8-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on doubles by Bella Sorbilli and Kiandra Martin.
Coal Grove tied the game in the third when Addi Dillow singled with two outs and went to third on an outfield error. She scored on Rylee Harmon’s base hit.
The game remained tied until Ironton rallied for three runs in the sixth.
Moore doubled leading off and Kylee Richendollar’s base hit scored courtesy runner Katelyn Williams. Bella Sobilli got an infield hit and the runners moved up on a wild pitch. A second wild pitch scored pinch-runner Braylin Wallace and Emily Weber hit a sacrifice fly to score Sorbilli.
Moore was 3-3 with a doujble and Sorbilli 2-3 with a double for Ironton. Jaidyn Griffith was 2-2 for the Lady Hornets.
Ironton 010 003 0 = 4 8 1
Coal Grove 001 000 0 = 1 5 1
Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. Kaleigh Murphy and Jaidyn Griffith. W-Moore (ER-0, K-14, BB-4). L-Murphy (ER-3, K-12, BB-0). Hitting-Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-4, Keegan Moore 3-3 2B, Kylee Richendollar 1-3, Bella Sorbilli 2-3 2B, Kiandra Martin 1-3; CG: Addi Dillow 1-2, Rylee Harmon 1-1, Jaidyn Griffith 2-2, Emily Carpenter 1-3, Katie Deeds 1-3.

More News

Gary Birchfield

CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Raceland tunnel to be closed Wednesday and Thursday

Michael Lucas

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Have you filed your federal income taxes yet this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business