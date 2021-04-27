Ironton rolls past Blue Angels

Jim Walker

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers gave the Gallipolis Blue Angels “Moore” than they wanted.

Keegan Moore not only pitched a three-hitter but hit two home runs and drove in five runs as the Lady Tigers beat the Blue Angels 11-1 in a six-inning Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Moore struck out 12, walked two and the only run was earned as she picked up a complete game win. At the plate, Moore was 3-3 to go with the home runs and RBIs.

Ironton (19-3, 9-1) had 11 hits with Emily Weber going 3-4, Jada Rogers 2-3 with a double and two RBI and Graycie Brammer was 2-5.

Ironton jumped in front 3-0 in the first inning when Moore slammed a 3-run home run after Brammer singled and Kirsten Williams walked to start the inning.

Gallipolis (8-11, 5-4) got its run in the top of the third.

Jenna Harrison got a 2-out single, Baile Young walked and Taylor Mathie had an RBI double.

Ironton got the run back in the bottom of the inning to lead 4-1.

Kiandra Martin walked and stole second, Weber singled her to third and Rogers hit a sacrifice fly.

Moore hit a one-out solo home run in the fourth and the Lady Tigers added five runs in the sixth to lead 10-1.

Weber singled leading off, Kylie Miller reached on an error and Rogers had an RBI double.

Brammer was safe on a dropped fly ball as Miller scored. Rogers and Brammer pulled off a double steal and Williams grounded out for a run. Moore singled to drive in Brammer and Bella Sorbilli was safe on an error to score Williams.

Ironton ended the game with a run in the sixth when Miller reached on a dropped fly ball, Rogers got an infield hit and Brammer singled down the third base line and an error on the play allowed Rogers to score.

Ironton visits Portsmouth in a pivotal league game on Wednesday. The Lady Trojans gave Ironton its only OVC loss.

Gallipolis 001 000 = 1 3 7

Ironton 301 151 = 11 11 0

Bella Barnette, Hailey Ehman (5). and Maddi Meadows. Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. W-Moore (ER-1, K-12, BB-2). L-Barnette (IP-4.0, H-6, R-5, ER-5, K-7, BB-5). Ehman (IP-1.2, H-5, R-6, ER-1, K-1, BB-0). Hitting-Gallia: Jenna Harrison 1-3, Taylor Mathie 1-3 2B RBI, Maddi Meadows 1-3; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 2-5, Kirsten Williams RBI, Keegan Moore 3-3 2-HR 5-RBI, Kylee Richendollar 1-4 2B, Emily Weber 3-4, Jada Rogers 2-3 2B 2-RBI.