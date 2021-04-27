expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Raceland tunnel to be closed Wednesday and Thursday

By Staff Reports

Published 11:38 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021

RACELAND, Ky. —  Due to maintenance work, the KY 244 railroad tunnel at Raceland, Kentucky, will be closed from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

When the tunnel is closed, all traffic that normally uses KY 244 to travel between Raceland and Worthington should detour using U.S. 23 to Russell to access KY 244 at Ferry Street or use other local routes.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

More News

Gary Birchfield

CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Raceland tunnel to be closed Wednesday and Thursday

Michael Lucas

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Have you filed your federal income taxes yet this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business