April 27, 2021

LEFT: Gabe Sheppard and Anna Holman work on a design challenge at an informational session for the school in 2018. (The Ironton Tribune | Jessica St. James) RIGHT: The Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School’s musical theater performed “A Pirate’s Life for Me” in 2019 at the Ashland Train Depot. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

STEM+M school now enrolling for 2021-2022

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021

SOUTH POINT — Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School has started their enrollment process for the 2021-22 school year, which begins in August.

Tri-State STEM+M is an Ohio-designated STEM high school in South Point. Focused on STEM education, Tri-State STEM+M empowers students to complete their Ohio graduation requirements within their ninth and 10th grade years, allowing for flexible and creative scheduling their 11th and 12th grade years.

During their time at Tri-State STEM+M, students are offered Project Lead the Way-based curriculum taught by PLTW-trained teachers. These courses are driven by project-based, hands-on learning. Currently, Tri-State STEM+M offers pathways in engineering, biomedical science and are creating a pathway for computer science.

Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School is an Ohio public high school and there is no cost for any Ohio resident to attend. For any Cabell County, West Virginia or Boyd County, Kentucky residents, there is a yearly tuition fee.

