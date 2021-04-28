OUS nursing pinning, graduation recognition ceremony moved to Sunday

Ohio University Southern has changed the time and day of commencement from Thursday to Sunday because of a high chance of rain.

The Nursing Pinning will be at 3 p.m. and the graduation recognition ceremony to follow at 6 p.m.

Both events will be held on the Ironton Campus in Shafer Courtyard.

Everyone attending this event is required to wear face masks and must follow all Ohio University policies, including health and safety policies and posted instructions, while on Ohio University grounds.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.