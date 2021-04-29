Lady Dragons blank Chesy

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Temperatures weren’t that high and the sky was overcast with rain falling on Wednesday.

But things were heating up on the softball field as the Fairland Lady Dragons shut out the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 4-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Fairland’s Kaylee Salyer and Alyssa McKinley combined for 16 strikeouts while Erikka Bowman racked up 10 in defeat for Chesapeake (1-15, 0-12).

Salyer went 6.0 innings with 14 strikeouts and no walks while allowing just two hits to get the win. McKinley struck out two of the three batters she faced in the seventh inning.

Bowman only gave up four hits and walked just one. All four hits went for extra bases.

The big hit for Fairland (7-13, 5-5) was a solo home run by Libby Judge who went 1-2. Katie Bell was 1-2 with an RBI double. Brenna Reedy was 1-3 with a triple and Emily Bowen was 1-3 with a double.

Maddie Ward went 1-2 and McKenna Brown 1-3 to account for the Lady Panthers’ hits.

Chesapeake 000 000 0 = 0 2 2

Fairland 000 022 x = 4 4 0

Erikka Bowman and Rachael Bishop. Kaylee Salyer, Alyssa McKinley (7) and Makenna Black. W-Salyer (IP-6.0, H-2, K-14, BB-0). McKinley (IP-1.0, K-2). L-Bowman (ER-1, K-10, BB-1). Hitting-CHS: McKenna Brown 1-3, Maddie Ward 1-2; FHS: Emily Bowen 1-3 2B, Brenna Reedy 1-3 3B, Libby Judge 1-2 HR RBI, Katie Bell 1-2 2B RBI.