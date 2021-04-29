Lady Tigers avenge loss to Portsmouth

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — Pitching + defense + timely hitting = a key win.

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers put all three aspects of the game together on Wednesday as they blanked the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 3-0.

Keegan Moore threw a 4-hitter as she struck out 11 and walked four in going the distance.

Ironton is now 20-3 overall and 10-1 in the OVC. The Lady Tigers avenged their only loss with the win over Portsmouth and opened up a two-game lead in the conference.

Portsmouth pitcher Faith Phillips gave up eight hits, struck out two, walked two and all three runs were unearned.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when Ironton got all its runs.

Kirsten Williams led off with a base hit. Moore walked and Kylee Richendollar reached on an error scoring Williams.

Courtesy runner Katelyn Williams was out trying to reach third base, but Bella Sorbilli was safe on an error putting runners on the corners. Sorbilli went to second on defensive indifference and Richendollar scored on a passed ball. Kiandra Martin grounded out to drive in Sorbilli.

Kirsten Willams was 2-3 to lead Ironton. Moore went 1-2 while Richendollar, Sorbilli, Martin, Emily Weber and Jada Rogers all went 1-3.

Portsmouth (14-7, 7-3) had four hits as Katie Born singled in the second inning, Olivia Ramey in the fifth and Madison Perry in the third and fifth innings.

Ironton will host Chesapeake on Friday for senior night.

Ironton 000 003 0 = 3 8 2

Portsmouth 000 000 0 = 0 4 2

Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. Faith Phillips and Katie Born. W-Moore (K-11, BB-4). L-Phillips (ER-0, K-2, BB-2). Hitting-Ironton: Kirsten Williams 2-3, Keegan Moore 1-2, Kylee Richendollar 1-3, Bella Sorbilli 1-3, Kiandra Martin 1-3 RBI, Emily Weber 1-3, Jada Rogers 1-3; PHS: Olivia Ramey 1-3, Madison Perry 2-3, Katie Born 1-2.