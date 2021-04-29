Trojans use fast start to get past Pointers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — The pitching battle was there but the offense couldn’t keep up.

The Portsmouth Trojans scored five unearned runs as they beat the South Point Pointers 11-1 in a 5-inning Ohio Valley Conference game last Friday.

Portsmouth had 12 hits but South Point was guilty of four errors.

Pointers’ pitcher Nakian Dawson went the distance striking out four and walking only one with six earned runs.

The South Point offense only managed three hits of the Trojans’ Michael Duncan. Levi Lawson was 1-1 while Blaine Freeman and Dawson were 1-2.

The Trojans went up 3-0 in the first inning.

Tyler Duncan doubled and Daewin Spence singled him home. Hayden Yerardi reached on an error and Michael Duncan singled home both runners.

The Pointers got their run in the top of the second when Dawson singled, Lawson put down a sacrifice bunt and scored when Brendan Dillon was safe on an error.

Portsmouth came right back with four runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 7-1.

With two outs, Drew Roe doubled and scored on Tyler Duncan’s base hit. Duncan moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a hit by Spence. And outfield error allowed Spence to go to second and he stole third before scoring when Yerardi was safe on an error.

Yerardi went all the way to third on the error and he second on a passed ball.

The lead went to 9-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

Jake Carter and Tyler Duncan singled and then pulled off a double steal. Spence folloed with a two-run single.

The final two runs scored in the fifth inning to create the run rule.

Ward singled, Christian Keys was hit by a pitch and Vinnie Lonardo walked to load the bases. Carter and Roe followed with RBI singles.

Tyler Duncan and Spence each went 3-3 for the Trojans. Carter was 2-3 and Roe 2-4.

South Point 010 00 = 1 3 4

Portsmouth 340 22 = 11 12 1

Nakian Dawson and Gage Chapman. Michael Duncan and Hayden Yerardi. W-Duncan (ER-0, K-8, BB-1). L-Dawson (ER-6, K-4, BB-1, HBP-1). Hitting–SP: Nakian Dawson 1-2, Levi Lawson 1-1, Blaine Freeman 1-2; PHS: Drew Roe 2-4 2B RBI, Tyler Duncan 3-3 RBI, Daewin Spence 3-3 3-RBI, Michael Duncan 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Zach Ward 1-3, Jake Carter 2-3 RBI.