Vikings roll by Bobcats

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — The Symmes Valley Vikings were a big hit on Wednesday. In fact, they were a lot of hits.

The Vikings pounded out 16 hits as they beat the Green Bobcats 13-0 in a 5-inning Southern Ohio Conference game.

“We hit the ball really well tonight. Hopefully, that will carry over,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe.”

The Vikings (12-1, 7-1) were led by A.J. Littreal who went 3-3, Logan Justice who was 2-2 while Brayden Webb, Caden Brammer, Ethan Patterson and Levi Niece were all 2-3.

Webb and Brammer each had a double.

The Vikings took a 7-0 lead in the second inning as Webb had a 2-run double, Brammer an RBI double and Nick Strow and Justice each singled to drive in a run.

Symmes Valley scored six runs in the third inning to create the run rule win.

Brammer had a 2-run single while Levi Best and Littreal each singled in a run.

Green 000 00 = 0 1 1

Sym. Valley 076 0x = 13 16 1

Dustin Sprouse, Ace Thompson (3) and Wiley Sanders. Brayden Webb, Tanner McComas and Nick Strow. W-Webb (IP-3.0, H-0, K-4, BB-1). McComas (IP-2.0, H-1, K-2, BB-1). L-Sprouse (IP-3.0, H-14, R-11, K-1, BB-1). Thompson (IP-1.0, HBP-1 BB-2). Hitting-Green: Brandon Neal 1-2; SV: Levi Best 1-3, Caden Brammer 2-3 2B, Levi Niece 2-3, Levi Ross 1-1, Brayden Webb 2-3 2B, A.J. Littreal 3-3, Nick Strow 1-3, Ethan Patterson 2-3, Logan Justice 2-2.