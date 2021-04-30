Donald Gee

May 23, 1939–April 28, 2021

Donald David Gee, 81, of Ironton, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Community Hospice Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born May 23, 1939, to the late Kendith and Mabel (Bundy) Gee, and survived by his wife of 61 years, Charlene (Collins) Gee.

Don attended Ironton City schools and was a retired equipment operator and laborer for the Ironton Coke Plant.

Don’s love for his family was always present.

His greatest passion was his love for music. As a talented guitar player, he played in many bands throughout his life. He influenced many lives through his knowledge and teaching on playing the guitar.

His friends referred to him as the “Steel Man,” due to his love of the steel guitar.

He always had a joke or story for anyone he met.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucille Burns and Ruth Keeney and three brothers, Michael, Carl, and Kendith Gee.

In addition to his wife, Charlene, those left to cherish his memory are two sons, Keith (Leslie) Gee, of Statesville, North Carolina, and Mark (Selena Renee) Gee, of Mt. Holly, North Carolina; three grandsons: Adam (Lisa) Gee, of Dallas, North Carolina, Tyler (Erica) Denney of Raleigh, and Tanner Denney, of Lubbock, Texas; two sisters, Sharon Adams, of Ironton, and Vicki Hankins, of Chesapeake; two granddaughters, Stacey (Shawn) Layne, of Greenville, South Carolina, and Hayley Gee, of Statesville, North Carolina; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday with visitation from 11:30am until the time of the service at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeremy Sherrill officiating.

Burial will follow at Community Cemetery, State Route 243, Ironton.