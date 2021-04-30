expand
Ad Spot

April 30, 2021

Customers check out the wares at the Ironton Farmers Market in 2018. The Ironton Farmers Market will kick off its eighth season on Saturday. (Submitted Photo)

Farmers Market opens Saturday

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Friday, April 30, 2021

First 100 shoppers get free reusable bag

The Ironton Farmers Market will begin its eighth season this Saturday and the first 100 customers will get a gift.

“For the grand opening, we have a supply of reusable market bags for the first 1000 attending,” said Sam Heighton, the market manager and the executive director of Ironton aLive, which puts on the Ironton Farmers Market. “We have added some new vendors and our great permanent vendors are anxious to see their many customers and welcome new ones.”

The Ironton Farmers Market is held at Market Square on Second Street in Ironton. The market’s vendors are from Lawrence County and surrounding counties and they offer a variety of goods from seasonal produce like gourds and pumpkins to baked goods, honey, eggs, homemade candy, homemade crafts and flowers.

The market will be open from 7 a.m.–3 p.m., or until vendors sell out, every Friday and Saturday until the end of October.

The market also has special events throughout the summer, such as the popular draw was that Ironton In Bloom having free food on the second Saturday of every month the market.

More News

Schneider’s RBI double gives Lady Vikings 7-6 win

Browns select CB Newsome with first round pick

Bengals pick WR Chase

NFL Draft First Round Selections

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Have you filed your federal income taxes yet this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business