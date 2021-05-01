3 charged with crimes against children

Three people were indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury for crimes against children.

Anthony N. Evans, 19, Jackson, second-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing. According to the indictment, on or about Oct. 22, 2020, Evans “did engage in sexual conduct” with the victim who was 15 years old at that time.

Travis R. Crum, 24, Raceland, Ky., fourth-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. According to the indictment, on or about April 1, 2020, Crum “did engage in sexual conduct” with the victim who was 13 years old at that time.

Louis W. Yates, Ironton, 31, second-degree felony felonious assault, second-degree felony child endangering. According to the indictment, on or about May 13, 2020-Sept. 9, 2020, Yates did knowingly cause or attempt to cause serious physical harm to a child in her care that was under the age of 18 and created a substantial risk to the safety of the child.

The following people were indicted and charged with:

• David Johnson, 23, Ironton, second-degree felony burglary, second-degree felony arson.

• Ronald J. Pierce, 19, Ironton, second-degree felony burglary.

• Ryan D. Russell, 23, Russell, Ky., fifth-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Kevin McKenzie, 27, Kitts Hill, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Kevin E. Conrad, 32, Edison, Ohio, fifth-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree misdemeanor endangering children, first-degree misdemeanor driving under OVI suspension.

• Stanley B. Carter, 33, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine, first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• John R. Barnhart, 60, fifth-degree felony theft by deception, fourth-degree felony theft by deception.

• Charles A. Lowe, 38, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Justin L. Layman, 35, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Barry E. Vaughn, 36, Ironton, third-degree felony theft of a firearm.

• Nathaniel T. Marshall, 35, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• April D. Vaughn, 43, Chesapeake, fourth-degree felony improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substance, first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Taylor P. Willis, 20, Ironton, fourth-degree felony possession of Fentanyl, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Shannae L. Ratliff, 27, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Michael D. Arrowood, 35, Paintsville, Ky., fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substance, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Amanda Castle, 38, Ashland, Ky., fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Bruce L. Walker, 20, Flint, Michigan, fifth-degree felony possession for sale dangerous drugs.

• Kristen M. Corbin, 31, Ironton, third-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• Shawn L. Crabtree, 45, Columbus, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Brian L. Webb, 42, Willow Wood, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Steven D. Wirzfeld, 21, Catlettsburg, Ky., fifth-degree felony possession of hashish, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs with prior drug conviction.

• Jennifer N. Spencer, 40, Ashland, Ky., fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Patience Sara Nicole Gue, 24, Chesapeake, fourth-degree felony possession of Fentanyl.

• Carl E. Thompson, 44, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jason I. Dean, 41, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Nathan Jenkins, 31, Ironton, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, fourth-degree felony trafficking in heroin within vicinity of a school.

• Amber N. Means, 28, Logan, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

• Teddy R. Nelson, 46, Pedro, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Mark K. Blankenship, 33, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree felony improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Cody T. Wilson, 39, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Mia Nicole Reffitt, 30, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Donny Cremeans, 42, South Point, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• John D. Richendollar, 33, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree trafficking in heroin, fourth-degree felony possession of heroin, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Spencer James Lee Angel, 24, Sommerville, first-degree felony possession of Fentanyl, first-degree felony trafficking in Fentanyl, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Richard Robinson, 51, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center.

• Jeffrey A. McKenzie, 37, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Edward S. Holsinger, 51, Ironton, two counts of third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

• Daniel T. Stephens, 24, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center.

• Amanda L. Blake, 40, Coal Grove, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center, second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

• Ryan T. Goodpaster, 22, Proctorville, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor driving while under influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Kayla Snodgrass, 29, Ironton, second-degree felony assault.

• Brandy K. Bump, 34, Ironton, fourth-degree felony possession of heroin, second-degree felony assault, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Casey G. Flaugher, 36, Rush, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Cara D. Kimmel, 34, Grayson, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Joshua A. Sparks, 39, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism, third-degree felony escape.

• Bruce J. Marsh Jr., 30, Proctorville, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism, third-degree felony escape.

• Daniel S. Jenkins, 42, Ironton, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism, third-degree felony escape.

• Kaye R. McKenzie, 32, Coal Grove, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism, third-degree felony escape.