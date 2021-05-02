expand
May 2, 2021

Cherry Cheesecake Lush

By Staff Reports

Published 1:42 am Sunday, May 2, 2021

• 1 cup vanilla wafer crumbs

• 1 cup finely chopped pecans

• 1 cup butter, melted

• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 1 cup powdered sugar

• 16 ounces whipped topping, divided

• 2 small boxes cheesecake-flavored pudding

• 3 cups milk

• 1 can (21 ounces) Lucky Leaf Cherry Pie Filling

• 1/2 cup. chopped pecans

Heat oven to 350˚F. In medium mixing bowl, combine vanilla wafer crumbs, finely chopped pecans and butter.

Press into 9-by-13-inch baking pan; bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool.

In separate mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, powdered sugar and 1 1/2 cups whipped topping. Mix until smooth; spread evenly over cooled crust.

Combine cheesecake pudding mix, milk and 1 1/2 cups whipped topping, and mix until smooth. Spread evenly over cream cheese layer in pan.

Top with pie filling, remaining whipped topping and chopped pecans.

