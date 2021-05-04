Dragon down Hornets; grab share of OVC lead

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Blake Trevathan has taken over as the ace of the Fairland Dragons, and he appears to like how the deck is stacked.

Trevathan turned in another strong performance as he pitched a 5-hitter to lead the Dragons past the Coal Grove Hornets 8-2 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Trevathan gave up just on earned run as he struck out 10 and walked one in going the distance for the win.

Trevathan also went 1-3 with two runs batted in as the Dragons had nine hits. Tyler Sammons was 2-3 with a triple and RBI, Alex Rogers 2-4 with a double, Dacoda Chapman 1-3 with a doubles and RBI and Cooper Cummings was 1-4 but drove in two runs.

Coal Grove pitcher Connor Harrison battled control problems but still went the distance giving up eight earned runs with two strikeouts and sin walks.

Harrison led the Hornets at the plate as he went 2-2 with Schyler Shope 1-2 and both Josh Vanover and Wes Runyon going 1-3.

Fairland (13-5, 10-2) scored twice in the first inning and four more in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead and coasted the rest of the way behind Trevathan.

Fairland 240 001 1 = 8 9 1

Coal Grove 000 200 0 = 2 5 2

Blake Trevathan and Cooper Cummings. Connor Harrison and Tait Matney. W-Trevathan (ER-1, K-10, BB-1). L-Harrison (ER-8, K-2, BB-6). Hitting-FHS: Gavin Hunt 1-3, Dacoda Chapman 1-3 2B RBI, Blake Trevathan 1-3 2-RBI, Cooper Cummings 1-4 2-RBI, Alex Rogers 2-4 2B, Tyler Sammons 2-3 3B RBI, Adam Marcum 1-1; CG: Connor Harrison 2-2, Josh Vanover 1-3, Schyler Shope 1-2, Wes Runyon 1-3.