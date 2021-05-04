Errors too much for Flyers to overcome

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The St. Joseph Flyers weren’t having any grand opening, but, unfortunately, they still did a major giveaway.

The Flyers were guilty of six errors among other mistakes as they gave up four unearned runs in a 6-4 Southern Ohio Conference loss to the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans on Monday.

St. Joseph (10-4, 6-2) came out swinging in the first inning by scoring three runs. But the Flyers went silent until the sixth.

Elijah Rowe walked and Jackson Rowe reached on an error and Blake Stuntebeck doubled home a run. With two outs, Michael Mahlmeister delivered a two-run single and it was 3-0.

Notre Dame cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third inning with the aid of two errors, a hit batsman and a wild pitch.

With one out, Dylan Seison was hit by a pitch, Jake McGuire reached on a wild pitch third strike with Seison going to third and scored on a throwing error.

McGuire stole second, went to third on an error and scored on a hit by Caleb Nichols.

The Titans took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth as the Flyers were guilty of more mistakes.

Amari Herman walked, Alex Cassidy singled and both runners moved up on the return throw from the outfield. After a strikeout, Matt Boldman singled in a run, Reagan Lester reached on a wild pitch third strike and Seison singled in the final run.

Notre Dame added two key runs in the top of the sixth.

Lester walked, Seison reached on an error and Nichols grounded out as a run scored. Ethan Kammer then reached on an error as the second run scored.

St. Joseph got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Michael Mahlmeister was hit by a pitch, Brady Medinger doubled and Matt Sheridan grounded out to score Mahlmeister.

The Flyers got a couple of walks to Elijah Rowe and J.C. Damron in the seventh inning but couldn’t muster any hits.

Stuntebeck was the tough-luck loser. He went 5.2 innings allowing all six runs with 11 strikeouts, four walks and three hit batters.

Stuntebeck was 2-3 with a double and RBI, Jimmy Mahlmeister 2-4, Michael Mahlmeister 1-3 with two RBI and Medinger 1-3 with a double.

Nichols went six innings for the win as he gave up all eight hits, one earned run, struck out seven, walked two and hit a batter.

Notre Dame 002 202 0 = 6 8 1

St. Joseph 300 001 0 = 4 8 6

Caleb Nichols, Alex “Hopalong” Cassidy (7) and Ethan Kammer. Blake Stuntebeck, Jimmy Mahlmeister (6) and Michael Mahlmeister. W-Nichols (IP-6.0, H-8, R-4, ER-1, K-7, BB-2 HBP-1). Cassidy (IP-1.0, BB-2). L-Stuntebeck (IP-5.2, H-6, R-6, ER-2, K-11, BB-4, HBP-3). J. Mahlmeister (IP-1.1, H-2, K-1, BB-2). Hitting-PND: Dylan Seison 2-4 RBI, Caleb Nichols 2-5 2B 2-RBI, Alex Cassidy 2-2, Matt Boldman 2-4 RBI; St. Joe: Jimmy Mahlmeister 2-4, Elijah Rowe 1-2, Jackson Rowe 1-4, Blake Stuntebeck 2-3 2B RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 1-3 2-RBI, Brady Medinger 1-3 2B.