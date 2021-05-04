expand
May 4, 2021

Jail log 5-1-21

By Staff Reports

Published 12:34 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

• Daniel M. Wheeler, domestic violence, April 10.
• Keri Wheeler, domestic violence, warrant, April 10.
• Benjamin McCune, domestic violence, April 10.
• Danny R. Cremeans, trafficking warrant, April 11.
• Edwards Holmes Sr., warrant, April 11.
• Tyler S. McAgnus, warrant, April 11.
• Arthur T. Hass, warrant, April 11.
• Amanda S. Moss, warrant, April 11.
• Michael J. Conknight III, warrant, April 12.
• Mank E. Belville, warrant, April 11.
• Tyrone M. Jones, contempt of court, April 9.
• Danny L. Miller, possession of Schedule I, II greater than bulk, receiving stolen property, April 10.
• Nathan S. Jenkins, possession of Schedule I, II greater than bulk, trafficking, April 12.
• Amanda D. Webb, holder, April 12.
• Wesley A. White, warrant, April 12.
• Mason T. DePriest, domestic violence bond revocation, April 13.
• Derek A. McCord, warrant, April 13.
• Terren C. Jenkins, warrant, April 14.
• Brian L. Webb, trafficking holder warrant
• Roger W. Swann, warrants, April 14.
• Ryan Goodpaster, indictment warrants, April 14.
• James T. Stapleton, probation violation, April 7.
• Richard D. Webb, warrant, April 15.
• Laura Nance, capias, April 15.
• Steven Stembaugh, warrant, April 15.
• Tony l. Puckett II, warrant, April 15.
• Tammy Carter, warrant, April 4.
• Catherine A. Havel, warrant, April 17.
• Sheila Cremeans, warrant, April 16.
• William Nibert Jr., domestic violence, April 17.
• Martin H. Benicker, warrant, April 17.
• Marion Holland, domestic violence, April 9.
• Gregory Black, warrant, April 18.
• Bradley J. Harrison, warrant, April 17.
• Renia Dedrick, impaired handling of firearm, endangering children, April 17.
• Landon Wheeler, possession, April 18.
• Kayla McDonald, burglary, April 18.
• Joshua M. Hay, burglary, April 18.
• Mathew Sparks, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault, April 18.
• Jesse L. Walker, warrant, April 20.
• Tony Kipp, disorderly conduct, improperly discharging firearm, April 20.
• Lewis D. Ford, probation violation, April 20.
• Ronald R. Harmon Jr., possession, warrant, April 20.
• Marrion T. Dillon, possession, April 20.
• Joshua S. Bare, public indecency, April 20.
• Joey B. Slone, warrant, April 20.
• Shirley Diamond, possession, trafficking, April 21.
• Autum Freeland, possess schedule I, II, April 21.
• Nicholas Newman, theft of motor vehicle, April 21.
• Steven Ray Messer, obstructing justice, falsification, April 22.
• Jamie R. Demosley, receiving stolen property, obstructing justice, improper handling, possession, April 22.

