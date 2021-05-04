Lady Fighting Tigers clinch OVC title

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — If you’re grading the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ offense, you’d have to give them a “10” for this performance.

Ironton had 10 extra base hits and a total of 17 hits overall in a 16-3 win over the Rock Hill Redwomen on Monday that gave the Lady Tigers the Ohio Valley Conference softball title outright.

Ironton (22-3, 12-1) has only a game at South Point on Wednesday remaining on the league schedule.

Kiandra Martin nearly hit for the cycle as she went 3-3 with a single, double and triple and also had a pair of runs batted in.

Graycie Brammer was 2-4 with a double and a home run and two RBI, Kirsten Williams 3-5 with two doubles and three RBI, Emily Weber 2-3 with an RBI, Kylee Richendollar 2-4 with a home run and RBI, Keegan Moore 1-2 with a double, Katelyn Williams 1-3 with a double and four RBI and Bella Sorbilli went 3-4 with a double and two RBI.

Moore got the complete game win as she allowed just three hits, struck out eight and walked one.

Makenzie Hanshaw was 2-3 for Rock Hill with both hits being home runs as she drove in all three Redwomen runs. Kylee Howard was 1-3.

Ironton took a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Kirsten Williams singled, Moore walked, Richendollar reached on an error for a run, Sorbilli grounded out for an RBI and Martin belted a one-out RBI double.

Richendollar led off the top of the third with a solo home run and it was 4-0.

Sorbilli singled, Martin walked and Weber singled to load the bases.

Kirsten Miller and Katelyn Williams each grounded out driving in two runs and Brammer and Kirsten Williams doubled to the final run.

Rock Hill got two runs in the bottom of the third when Howard singled and Hanshaw homered on a 3-1 pitch.

But Ironton erupted for seven runs in the fourth.

Moore walked, Richendollar singled and Sorbilli singled for another RBI and Martin singled to load the bases.

Weber singled for a run, Williams doubled for two more runs and Brammer slugged a two-run home run.

The final two Ironton runs scored in the fifth.

Sorbilli doubled and Martin tripled for a run. Weber walked and went to second on defensive indifference and Katelyn Williams grounded out for an RBI.

Hanshaw hit a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the seventh for the other Rock Hill run.

Ironton 304 72 = 16 17 2

Rock Hill 002 01 = 3 3 2

Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. Kylee Howard, Tori Adkins (4) and Makenzie Hanshaw. W-Moore (ER-3, K-8, BB-3, HBP-1). L-Howard (IP-3.1, H-14, R-14, ER-11, BB-4). Adkins (IP-1.2, H-3, R-2, ER-2, K-1, BB-1, HBP-1). Hitting-Ironton: Graycie Brammer 2-4 2B HR 2-RBI, Kirsten Williams 3-5 2-2B 3-RBI, Keegan Moore 1-2 2B, Kylee Richendollar 2-4 HR RBI, Bella Sorbilli 3-4 2B 2-RBI, Kiandra Martin 3-3 2B 3B 2-RBI, Emily Weber 2-3 RBI, Katelyn Williams 1-3 2B 4-RBI; RH: Kylee Howard 1-3, Makenzie Hanshaw 2-3 2-HR 3-RBI.