Lester Ross
Lester Alan Ross, 70, of Ironton, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Pancake) Ross.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating.
Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post #8850.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
To offer the Ross family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.