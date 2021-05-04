Letter to the editor: Please be better stewards of our natural wonders

Recently, I spent two days kayaking and hiking at Lake Vesuvius near Ironton.

I have visited the area since the mid 1950s and I have relatives in the area. I am originally from Dayton.

I was disappointed to see the trash left behind on the trails at Lake Vesuvius and on top of the large sandstone outcrop near the dam.

My hiking partner and I packed the trash out and disposed of it at one of the receptacles at the boat dock I was also very disappointed to see the graffiti at the rock cave.

What a poor stewardship of our natural treasures today’s population has adopted. This feature and the rock outcrop were amazing wonders the first time I saw them more than 60 years ago.

Where is the respect being taught today?

Walter Fogle

Woodinville